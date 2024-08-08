Ryanair Announces Follow-On Buyback Of Up To EUR800 Mln

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYAAY), Thursday announced a follow-on buyback of up to 800 million euros, following an improvement in cash flow, reflecting strong traffic growth and Boeing delivery delays.

Post the recent announcement, the total buybacks for the fiscal year 2025 rose to 1.5 billion euros.

The Ireland-based company now expects to complete the existing share buyback program worth 700 million euros by the end of August.

Notably, the company expects a temporary boost in cash flow due to a decline in aircraft capex, which creates the capacity to extend shareholder returns.

Currently, Ryanair's stock is moving up 2.5 percent, to $100.25 on the Nasdaq.

