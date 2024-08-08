News & Insights

Markets

Ryanair Announces Follow-On Buyback Of Up To EUR800 Mln

August 08, 2024 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYAAY), Thursday announced a follow-on buyback of up to 800 million euros, following an improvement in cash flow, reflecting strong traffic growth and Boeing delivery delays.

Post the recent announcement, the total buybacks for the fiscal year 2025 rose to 1.5 billion euros.

The Ireland-based company now expects to complete the existing share buyback program worth 700 million euros by the end of August.

Notably, the company expects a temporary boost in cash flow due to a decline in aircraft capex, which creates the capacity to extend shareholder returns.

Currently, Ryanair's stock is moving up 2.5 percent, to $100.25 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.