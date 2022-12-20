Ryanair agrees pay deal with Irish pilot union

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I on Tuesday said it had agreed a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilot union that includes an immediate restoration of COVID-19 pay cuts.

"This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next 4 years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe," Ryanair People Director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

