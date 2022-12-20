Commodities

Ryanair agrees pay deal with Irish pilot union

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

December 20, 2022 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I on Tuesday said it had agreed a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilot union that includes an immediate restoration of COVID-19 pay cuts.

"This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next 4 years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe," Ryanair People Director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.