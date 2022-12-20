Commodities

Ryanair agrees four-year pay deal with Irish pilots union

December 20, 2022 — 03:43 am EST

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I has agreed a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilots union, including immediate restoration of pay that was cut to help the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The budget carrier earlier said it had reached similar agreements with all its pilots unions except those in Ireland and Belgium. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the talks in Belgium.

"This agreement, which includes annual pay increases for the next four years, now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe," Ryanair People Director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.

The deal was agreed after talks at the country's Workplace Relations Commission, Ryanair said.

The Irish airline, which was hit by significant pilot strikes in 2018, experienced minor disruption from strikes by cabin crew last summer.

