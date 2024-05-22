Ryanair Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings plc has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 180,000 ordinary shares and 375,000 Ordinary Shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. The transactions occurred on May 21, 2024, with specific details regarding the prices paid per share available online. These actions are in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation, and all acquired shares are to be cancelled as per the company’s announcement.

