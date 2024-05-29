Ryanair Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 180,000 of its ordinary shares and 246,295 Ordinary Shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions, conducted on 28 May 2024, were executed at volume-weighted average prices of €18.02 and US$24.57 respectively. This move is in line with the company’s previous announcement on 21 May 2024, indicating that all purchased shares would be cancelled.

