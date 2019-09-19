Ryanair: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At AGM

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced Thursday that its shareholders approved all resolutions presented during its Annual General Meeting.

The Remuneration Report was passed with 50.5 percent of votes.

The bonus scheme for Chief Executive Michael O'Leary reportedly could earn him around 100 million euros. Under the scheme, O'Leary needs to either double the profitability or share price of the company within five years.

A Ryanair spokesperson said, "Ryanair is, and will continue to, consult with its shareholders, and we will report back to them over the coming year on how the Board will adapt its decision making to reflect their advice and input on all these topics."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.