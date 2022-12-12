Markets
Ryan Specialty To Buy Griffin Underwriting For Undisclosed Sum

December 12, 2022 — 01:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN), a specialty insurance firm, said that it has inked a definitive deal to buy Griffin Underwriting Services, a binding authority specialist and wholesale insurance broker.

The transaction, the value of which is not yet disclosed, is expected to conclude in January 2023.

Tim Turner, President of Ryan Specialty, said: "...Griffin deepens our offerings in the Pacific Northwest, broadening our geographic scope and capabilities. Additionally, Griffin is a critical piece to our continual buildout of our national binding authority offering."

Griffin posted around $23 million in revenue for the year ended on November 30.

Stocks mentioned

