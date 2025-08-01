Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Q2 Revenue Up 23%

Key Points GAAP revenue exceeded expectations, reaching $855.2 million versus the $832.0 million estimate for Q2 2025, up 23.0% year over year.

Organic revenue growth rate decelerated sharply to 7.1%, compared to 14.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Full-year 2025 guidance for organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDAC margin was revised downward.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN), a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $855.2 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $832.0 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.66, a slight beat over the $0.65 consensus. Organic revenue growth rate (non-GAAP) was 7.1%, down from 14.2% in Q2 2024, coming in below company guidance for full year 2025 of 9.0%–11.0% and below historical trends. The quarter reflected solid execution and acquisition-fueled gains, but Management lowered full-year 2025 guidance for organic revenue growth rate to 9.0%–11.0% (previously 11.0%–13.0%) and adjusted EBITDAC margin to 32.5%–33.0% (previously 32.5%–33.5%) amid ongoing softness in the property insurance market. Overall, the results exceeded expectations, but underlying trends require close attention in the periods ahead.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.66 $0.65 $0.58 13.8% Revenue (GAAP) $855.2 million $832.0 million $695.4 million 23.0% Adjusted EBITDAC $308.4 million $247.7 million 24.5% Organic Revenue Growth Rate 7.1 % 14.2 % (7.1 pp) Adjusted Net Income $184.7 million $160.6 million 15.0%

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Ryan Specialty operates as a specialized intermediary focused on the excess and surplus (E&S) insurance market. The E&S market provides insurance for complex or high-risk situations that traditional insurers may decline to cover. This specialization enables the company to deliver custom insurance solutions where standard coverage is not available or insufficient.

The company’s recent strategy has centered around expanding its presence in the E&S market through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Key success factors include nurturing strong relationships with retail brokers and insurance carriers, ongoing investment in technology and talent, and accelerating growth with targeted acquisitions. Ryan Specialty’s core business lines are wholesale brokerage, binding authorities (delegated placements by third parties), and underwriting management, each supporting its broad portfolio of specialty insurance solutions.

Quarter Highlights and Segment Performance

The quarter featured clear outperformance on headline revenue and earnings, supported by the closing of three acquisitions. The main driver of growth remained solid organic growth, although organic revenue growth slowed considerably versus historic levels, declining from 14.2% in the prior-year quarter to 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDAC, a non-GAAP metric that reflects operating profitability before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and contingent consideration, rose significantly, while net income margin (GAAP) declined.

Segment results indicate a shift in the business mix. Wholesale Brokerage, which supplies specialized coverage via intermediary channels, remained the largest unit by revenue with a year-over-year rise of 7.4%. Binding Authorities, which focus on delegated underwriting to cover niche or hard-to-place risks, saw revenue grow 17.2%. Most notably, Underwriting Management revenue surged 73.1% from the same quarter last year, now contributing 32.1% of total segment net commissions and fees.

Property‐focused lines, which typically exhibit seasonality in the second and fourth quarters, experienced a “modest decline,” according to management, reflecting continued softness in pricing and demand. In contrast, most casualty lines (insurance covering liability risks) grew, benefiting from increased demand in sectors like habitational, transportation, construction, and healthcare. Companies refer to “submission flow” as the volume of new or renewal insurance requests entering their pipeline; these flows held up in most major exposure categories, sustaining headline momentum even as the growth rate moderated.

Supplemental and contingent commissions, which represent variable compensation tied to favorable policy outcomes or volume, jumped to $35.6 million, up almost fourfold year over year. The company also noted that tech investments, particularly in workflow automation and early-stage artificial intelligence, continue to support margin improvement.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management lowered full-year organic revenue growth guidance to a 9.0–11.0% range, from its previous estimate of 11.0–13.0% for FY2025. It also tightened expectations for adjusted EBITDAC margin, now set between 32.5–33.0% for full year 2025, trimming the upper end of the prior range. The guidance cut for FY2025 reflects modest softness in the property segment, as well as increased general and administrative spending. No changes were announced regarding plans for capital structure or future acquisitions, but leadership noted a willingness to temporarily exceed its net leverage guideline for compelling deals, as discussed in Q1 2025.

Ryan Specialty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable August 26, 2025. Going forward, investors may want to closely track the pace of organic revenue growth, the success of integrating recently acquired businesses, and the stability of core profit and margin metrics. Other focal points include the evolution of conditions in the specialty property market, the level and volatility of contingent commissions, and any further adjustments to margin or growth forecasts as market conditions shift.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

