Ryan Specialty price target raised to $88 from $76 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Alex Scott raised the firm’s price target on Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to $88 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated organic growth assumptions for the insurance broker following Q3 earnings and the latest industry pricing data.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RYAN:
- Ryan Specialty Group Reports Robust Q3 2024 Performance
- Ryan Specialty in final talks to acquire Innovisk Capital
- Ryan Specialty maintains FY24 outlook for organic revenue growth at 13%-14%
- Ryan Specialty reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 42c
- Ryan Specialty price target raised to $84 from $75 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.