Ryan Specialty Holdings Shares Slide 15.1% Below Ryan Jr.'s Purchase Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 23, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc's Director, Patrick G. Ryan Jr., invested $1,033,974.65 into 25,865 shares of RYAN, for a cost per share of $39.98. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) and achieve a cost basis 15.1% cheaper than Ryan Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $33.94 per share. It should be noted that Ryan Jr. has collected $0.13/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 14.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.94 per share, with $77.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.99. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RYAN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2026 Patrick G. Ryan Jr. Director 25,865 $39.98 $1,033,974.65

The current annualized dividend paid by Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is $0.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/24/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RYAN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RYAN makes up 6.22% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding RYAN).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

 SMWB Average Annual Return

 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.