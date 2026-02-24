Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Price Target Decreased by 11.51% to 58.33

The average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) has been revised to $58.33 / share. This is a decrease of 11.51% from the prior estimate of $65.92 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.11% from the latest reported closing price of $38.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 14.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.27%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.29% to 126,181K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,641K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 4,621K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 86.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 578.97% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,374K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 4,343K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 7.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,964K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 49.91% over the last quarter.

