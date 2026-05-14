Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Price Target Decreased by 10.24% to 45.78

The average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) has been revised to $45.78 / share. This is a decrease of 10.24% from the prior estimate of $51.00 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.23% from the latest reported closing price of $30.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 43.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.14%, an increase of 53.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.49% to 111,397K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 6,595K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares , representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,342K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,201K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,412K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 64.81% over the last quarter.

Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 4,023K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 26.43% over the last quarter.

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