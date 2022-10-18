Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) shareholders have earned a 15% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Ryan Specialty Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Ryan Specialty Holdings saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 27% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ryan Specialty Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Ryan Specialty Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 15% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 4.7% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ryan Specialty Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

