Ryan Specialty Holdings Down 4% After Co. Says It Priced 9 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN), a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, are falling more than 4% Tuesday morning at $42.07.

The company today priced the previously announced public offering of 9 million shares on behalf of Onex Corporation and another selling stockholder.

Ryan said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on May 25.

RYAN has traded in the range of $32.13 - $46.40 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.