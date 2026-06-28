A Ryan Specialty Holdings Director Bought 3,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Anthony Kuczinski acquired 3,000 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$105,000 at a weighted average price of around $34.99 per share across June 11 and 12, 2026.

The transaction increased direct holdings by 29.79%, raising direct ownership to 13,072 shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivatives were involved.

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Anthony J. Kuczinski, a member of the Board of Directors of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), reported the purchase of 3,000 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on June 11 and June 12, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 3,000 Transaction value ~$105K Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,072 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$466K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.99); post-transaction value based on June 12, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What is the magnitude of this transaction relative to Kuczinski's prior activity?

This purchase of 3,000 shares is the largest single transaction by share count for Kuczinski over the past two years, significantly exceeding the previous purchase of 300 shares in May of 2025.

This purchase of 3,000 shares is the largest single transaction by share count for Kuczinski over the past two years, significantly exceeding the previous purchase of 300 shares in May of 2025. How does this acquisition affect current direct ownership?

The transaction increased direct Common Stock holdings by 29.79%, bringing the post-trade total to 13,072 shares.

The transaction increased direct Common Stock holdings by 29.79%, bringing the post-trade total to 13,072 shares. Was the transaction executed at a discount or premium to recent market prices?

The weighted average purchase price was $34.99 per share, which is less than the June 12, 2026 closing price of $35.64, following a -46.93% one-year total decline in the stock as of the transaction date.

The weighted average purchase price was $34.99 per share, which is less than the June 12, 2026 closing price of $35.64, following a -46.93% one-year total decline in the stock as of the transaction date. What does the transaction imply about available capacity and ongoing accumulation?

With no shares sold in the past year and overall direct holdings rising, the activity signals ongoing accumulation capacity, supported by a direct and unleveraged position without derivative mechanics.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $10.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.16 billion Net income (TTM) $108.69 million 1-year price change -46.93%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ryan Specialty Holdings offers specialized insurance products and solutions, including wholesale brokerage, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services.

It operates as a wholesale broker and managing underwriter, generating revenue through distribution and underwriting fees from insurance brokers, agents, and carriers.

The company serves insurance intermediaries and carriers seeking tailored risk solutions in the specialty insurance market.

Ryan Specialty Holdings is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions with a focus on wholesale brokerage and managing underwriting services. The company leverages its scale and expertise to deliver comprehensive products and risk management to insurance intermediaries and carriers. Its business model emphasizes fee-based revenue streams and strategic positioning within the specialty insurance sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Director Anthony Kuczinski’s June 11 and 12 purchase of Ryan Specialty Holdings stock suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the company. This is reinforced by the substantial size of his buy, which increased holdings nearly 30%.

It seems Kuczinski was capitalizing on the the fall in Ryan Specialty shares, which hit a 52-week low $29.28 in May. The drop was due to the company lowering its 2026 guidance from year-over-year organic revenue growth in the high single digits to the mid-single digits. The insurance industry is seeing softness, which contributed to the lower forecast.

That said, Ryan Specialty’s 2026 is off to a strong start. Revenue in the first quarter rose 15% year over year to $795.2 million, while net income came in at $40.6 million, a dramatic reversal from the $4.4 million net loss in the prior year.

Ryan Specialty’s success and its share price drop may have been catalysts for Kuczinski’s buy. Moreover, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio of 1.7 is near a low point for the past year, indicating its valuation is at an appealing level, and suggesting now is a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.