Ryan Specialty Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RYAN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.34, changing hands as low as $37.09 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.57 per share, with $42.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.40.

