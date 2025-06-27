Ryan Specialty Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RYAN

In trading on Friday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.54, changing hands as high as $68.91 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAN's low point in its 52 week range is $55.67 per share, with $77.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.