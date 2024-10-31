News & Insights

Ryan Specialty Group Reports Robust Q3 2024 Performance

October 31, 2024

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (RYAN) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. is a prominent international specialty insurance firm providing innovative solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. The company operates as a wholesale broker and managing underwriter, offering distribution, underwriting, and risk management services.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Ryan Specialty announced a strong financial performance with a notable revenue growth of 20.5% year-over-year, reaching $604.7 million. The company also reported an impressive 82.4% increase in net income, amounting to $28.6 million.

Key financial highlights include an organic revenue growth rate of 11.8% and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDAC by 29.4% to $190.3 million. The adjusted net income rose by 31.2% to $113.6 million, showing robust financial health and efficiency improvements with an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 31.5%. The company continued its successful M&A strategy with five new acquisitions, enhancing its market offerings and expanding its addressable market.

Looking ahead, Ryan Specialty’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, maintaining its full-year outlook for organic revenue growth rate and adjusted EBITDAC margin. The leadership team is confident in their ability to deliver sustained growth and create additional value for shareholders.

