Ryan Specialty Group Reports Robust Q3 2024 Performance

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (RYAN) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. is a prominent international specialty insurance firm providing innovative solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. The company operates as a wholesale broker and managing underwriter, offering distribution, underwriting, and risk management services.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Ryan Specialty announced a strong financial performance with a notable revenue growth of 20.5% year-over-year, reaching $604.7 million. The company also reported an impressive 82.4% increase in net income, amounting to $28.6 million.

Key financial highlights include an organic revenue growth rate of 11.8% and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDAC by 29.4% to $190.3 million. The adjusted net income rose by 31.2% to $113.6 million, showing robust financial health and efficiency improvements with an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 31.5%. The company continued its successful M&A strategy with five new acquisitions, enhancing its market offerings and expanding its addressable market.

Looking ahead, Ryan Specialty’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, maintaining its full-year outlook for organic revenue growth rate and adjusted EBITDAC margin. The leadership team is confident in their ability to deliver sustained growth and create additional value for shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.