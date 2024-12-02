Ryan Specialty Group Announces $500M Senior Notes Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. announces a private offering of up to $500 million in additional senior secured notes due 2032, aiming to support its acquisition strategy and general corporate purposes. The new notes, guaranteed by its subsidiaries, will be offered to qualified institutional buyers, with proceeds potentially used for acquisitions, including the recent purchase of Innovisk Capital Partners. This move underscores Ryan Specialty’s commitment to strategic growth and financial agility in the competitive insurance services market.

