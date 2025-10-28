Ryan Specialty Expands Presence In Canada With Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Chicago-headquartered specialty insurance business Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd., a managing general underwriter based in Toronto, Canada specializes in underwriting large-account, high-hazard property and casualty solutions.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The transaction is expected to expand the company's capabilities in Canada as well as significantly increase the total addressable market it serves.

SSRU generated approximately CAD$18 million of operating revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

SSRU would become a part of the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division of Ryan Specialty.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.