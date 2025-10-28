Markets
RYAN

Ryan Specialty Expands Presence In Canada With Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Acquisition

October 28, 2025 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chicago-headquartered specialty insurance business Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd., a managing general underwriter based in Toronto, Canada specializes in underwriting large-account, high-hazard property and casualty solutions.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The transaction is expected to expand the company's capabilities in Canada as well as significantly increase the total addressable market it serves.

SSRU generated approximately CAD$18 million of operating revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

SSRU would become a part of the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division of Ryan Specialty.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RYAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.