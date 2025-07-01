Markets
Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition Of J.M. Wilson To Expand Binding Authority Operations

July 01, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty (RYAN), a global leader in specialty insurance, has finalized its acquisition of J.M. Wilson Corporation, a Michigan-based firm.

J.M. Wilson's operations will now be integrated into RT Binding Authority, Ryan Specialty's dedicated binding authority division.

The transaction, initially announced on June 5, 2025, strengthens Ryan Specialty's regional footprint and enhances its capabilities within the binding authority segment.

Wednesday, RYAN closed at $67.62, or 0.54% lower on the NYSE.

