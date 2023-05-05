RYAN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.46, changing hands as high as $43.34 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.13 per share, with $46.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.45.

