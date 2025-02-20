$RYAN Earnings Results: $RYAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RYAN ($RYAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $663,530,000, missing estimates of $671,826,172 by $-8,296,172.

$RYAN Insider Trading Activity

$RYAN insiders have traded $RYAN stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DOMINIC CORTEZI has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 562,945 shares for an estimated $37,058,327 .

. MARK STEPHEN KATZ (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,790 shares for an estimated $3,064,261 .

. DAVID P BOLGER sold 7,055 shares for an estimated $500,058

PATRICK G JR RYAN has made 2 purchases buying 250 shares for an estimated $17,258 and 0 sales.

$RYAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $RYAN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

