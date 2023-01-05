RYAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.23, changing hands as low as $39.74 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.13 per share, with $46.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.02.

