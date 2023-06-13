News & Insights

Ryan Cohen scoops up GameStop stock worth $10 mln, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 13, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

June 13 (Reuters) - Ryan Cohen has bought GameStop GME.N stock worth $10 million, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, in a sign that the activist investor was trying to boost shareholder morale after the company lost its fifth CEO in five years last week.

Shares of the company jumped 7.7% in early trading. They are down nearly 80% from their peak of $120.75 hit during the meme-stock frenzy of 2021.

The company's board last week ousted Matt Furlong, a former Amazon.com executive who was handpicked to lead the largely brick-and-mortar operations company's online expansion, fanning concerns about the videogame retailer's ailing business.

Furlong's exit came as the company struggles to turn a corner after it posted a bigger-than-expected loss for the latest three months and missed revenue expectations, with net sales falling for a fourth straight quarter last week.

Cohen - who owns about 12% of the company through his firm, RC Ventures - pushed the company to pursue a strategic review of its business in 2020 and was elected chairman in June 2021.

Cohen promised investors a digital pivot, with a focus on e-commerce, but the company has struggled to realize the goal.

