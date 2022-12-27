RYAM's Jesup Facility Impacted By Natural Gas Supply Disruption; FY Adj. EBITDA Guidance Affected

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) said that its facility at Jesup, Georgia has been impacted by a force majeure declared by its natural gas provider, Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C., due to an unscheduled outage of the Elba Express Pipeline's Hartwell Compressor Station.

Southern Natural Gas Company has asserted that, during the period of the SNG Force Majeure Event, which commenced on December 24, 2022, RYAM's Jesup facility will be subject to a financial penalty for each MMBtu of natural gas consumed in excess of a contractually allocated amount.

Rayonier Advanced expects the Event could reduce EBITDA by approximately $775,000 to $900,000 per day. Accordingly, if the SNG Force Majeure Event were to continue through the end of 2022, the Company estimates that its aggregate EBITDA would be approximately $6 to $7 million lower than it otherwise would have been without the financial penalty. The company's facility at Fernandina Beach, Florida is not affected by the SNG Force Majeure Event.

Prior to the SNG Force Majeure Event, the company had expected that it would be able to achieve its guidance issued on November 1, 2022, that the company's full-year Adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed $175 million, but the SNG Force Majeure Event may cause the Company's full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be below that amount. The company expects to meet its Net Debt guidance of $725 million or better. RYAM's Jesup Facility Impacted by Natural Gas Supply Disruption.

