RYAAY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (Symbol: RYAAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.15, changing hands as low as $109.71 per share. Ryanair Holdings plc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAAY's low point in its 52 week range is $94.68 per share, with $127.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.15.

