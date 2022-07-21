RY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/25/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/25/22, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.28, payable on 8/24/22. As a percentage of RY's recent stock price of $96.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when RY shares open for trading on 7/25/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RY's low point in its 52 week range is $90.75 per share, with $119.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.76.

In Thursday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently trading flat on the day.

