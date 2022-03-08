RY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.03, changing hands as low as $104.28 per share. Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RY's low point in its 52 week range is $89.98 per share, with $119.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.19.

