$RXT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,904,022 of trading volume.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RXT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RXT stock page ):

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 560,195 shares for an estimated $1,066,742 .

. MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 193,854 shares for an estimated $371,246 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,137 shares for an estimated $160,048 .

. KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,412 shares for an estimated $12,826

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RXT forecast page.

$RXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $1.9 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 04/25/2025

You can track data on $RXT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.