$RXT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,904,022 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RXT stock page):
$RXT Insider Trading Activity
$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 560,195 shares for an estimated $1,066,742.
- MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753.
- DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 193,854 shares for an estimated $371,246.
- SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,137 shares for an estimated $160,048.
- KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,412 shares for an estimated $12,826
$RXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,009,598 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,706,220
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 825,741 shares (+4053.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,395,502
- MORGAN STANLEY added 711,666 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,202,715
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 601,266 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,016,139
- UBS GROUP AG removed 560,928 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $947,968
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 557,731 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,565
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 484,198 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,294
$RXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025
$RXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.9.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/12/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $1.9 on 05/09/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 04/25/2025
