$RXT Earnings Results: $RXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RXT ($RXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $685,600,000, beating estimates of $681,598,500 by $4,001,500.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 314,699 shares for an estimated $759,506 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 111,905 shares for an estimated $295,749 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,498 shares for an estimated $72,376 .

. BRIAN LILLIE (EVP, President Private Cloud) sold 20,165 shares for an estimated $51,219

ANTHONY C. ROBERTS purchased 19,455 shares for an estimated $50,583

MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,458 shares for an estimated $33,831

KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 6,993 shares for an estimated $17,762

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

