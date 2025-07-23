$RXST stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXST stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,964,115 of trading volume.

$RXST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RXST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RXST stock page ):

$RXST insiders have traded $RXST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMARA FOUNTAIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $180,001

SHWETA MANIAR sold 3,519 shares for an estimated $108,618

$RXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $RXST stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RXST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/04/2025

$RXST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXST recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RXST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Young Li from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $22.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Tom Stephan from Stifel set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Craig Bijou from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 07/09/2025

