$RXST stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXST stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,542,550 of trading volume.

$RXST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RXST:

$RXST insiders have traded $RXST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ILYA GOLDSHLEGER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,405 shares for an estimated $564,308 .

. SHWETA MANIAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,301 shares for an estimated $282,136 .

. TAMARA FOUNTAIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $180,001

JESSE ANDERSON CORLEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,210 shares for an estimated $100,004 and 0 sales.

$RXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $RXST stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.