$RXST stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXST stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,542,550 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXST:
$RXST Insider Trading Activity
$RXST insiders have traded $RXST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ILYA GOLDSHLEGER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,405 shares for an estimated $564,308.
- SHWETA MANIAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,301 shares for an estimated $282,136.
- TAMARA FOUNTAIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $180,001
- JESSE ANDERSON CORLEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,210 shares for an estimated $100,004 and 0 sales.
$RXST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $RXST stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,049,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,092,880
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 763,946 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,289,636
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 687,711 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,643,504
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 646,791 shares (+885.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,331,472
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 472,349 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,239,358
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 392,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,906,383
- INVESCO LTD. removed 371,160 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,371,790
