RxSight Updates FY2026 Revenue Outlook After Alcon Deal; Cuts Product Sales Forecast; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - RxSight, Inc. (RXST), a commercial-stage ophthalmic medical device company, announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and updated the full-year 2026 guidance following a strategic collaboration with Alcon Inc. (ALC), an eye care company specialising in surgical and vision care products, to develop and commercialise light-adjustable Presbyopia-Correcting Intraocular Lenses or PCIOL.

RxSight develops light-adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery.It offers the RxSight system, which enables doctors to customise and enhance visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

The company's RxSight system includes RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), an intraocular lens made of photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet light and the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD), an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery.

Preliminary Q2 Results

For the second quarter of 2026, on a preliminary basis, revenue is expected to be in the range of $32 to $34 million, including approximately $5 million to $7 million from the Alcon collaboration, compared to $33.6 million in the prior year.

Notably, the company noted core product sales of $27 million, which includes the sale of 24,917 Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) units and 11 Light Delivery Devices (LDD) units, which is down compared to 27,380 Light Adjustable Lens units and 40 Light Delivery Devices sold in the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalled approximately $209 million.

Alcon's Partnership With RxSight

The collaboration will combine RxSight's post-operative light-adjustable technology with Alcon's PCIOL optical designs to develop a technology that enables surgeons to fine-tune visual outcomes for cataract patients who choose a PCIOL.

Under the agreement, RxSight will receive an upfront payment of $60 million to support PCIOL's development activities and may receive an additional $140 million upon achieving certain development and regulatory milestones, bringing the total potential deal value to $200 million.

Alcon will lead global commercialisation, while RxSight will be responsible for development and manufacturing and will be eligible to receive royalties on net sales.

Updated 2026 Preliminary Guidance

For the full year 2026, RxSight expects revenue in the range of $140 to $160 million, including RxSight sales and revenue recognised from the RxSight Alcon Strategic collaboration.

Meanwhile, excluding Alcon-based revenue, the company expects full-year 2026 sales of $110 to $120 million, below previous guidance of $120 to $135 million.

RxSight anticipates gross margin of 73% to 75%, above the previous guidance of 70% to 72%.

Pipeline Updates

RxSight is developing adjustable IOLs built on its next-generation Light Adjustable Lens technology platform with improved workflow and fewer required post-operative treatments.

The company is planning to launch a next-generation RxSight Light Adjustable Technology platform, with intermediate-term launches of new LAL, LAL+, and LAL Toric lenses.

Collaboration with Alcon to develop and commercialise light-adjustable Presbyopia-Correcting Intraocular Lenses and Simultaneous Vision Intraocular Lenses.

Dr Ron Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and President of RxSight, said, "While we faced meaningful commercial headwinds in Q2, RxSight's Light Adjustable Technology to customise visual outcomes continued to deliver significant clinical benefits."

RxSight has traded between $4.48 and $13.36 over the last year. RxSight shares closed Monday down 0.18% at $5.60.

In the pre-market, RXST is currently down 3.13% at $5.42.

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