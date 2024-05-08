RxSight To Sell About 1.79 Mln Shares At $56.00/shr; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - RxSight Inc. (RXST) said it expects to sell about 1.79 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $56.00 per share.

RXST closed Wednesday's regular trading at $60.66 down $1.53 or 2.46%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $2.73 or 4.50%.

RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 267,857 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RxSight expects to receive gross proceeds of about $100.0 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 13, 2024.

