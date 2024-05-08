News & Insights

Markets
RXST

RxSight To Sell About 1.79 Mln Shares At $56.00/shr; Stock Down

May 08, 2024 — 11:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RxSight Inc. (RXST) said it expects to sell about 1.79 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $56.00 per share.

RXST closed Wednesday's regular trading at $60.66 down $1.53 or 2.46%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $2.73 or 4.50%.

RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 267,857 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RxSight expects to receive gross proceeds of about $100.0 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 13, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.