RxSight Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated RxSight and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 8.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RxSight is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $73.00 $72.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $68.00 $61.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $61.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $64.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $72.00 $61.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $68.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RxSight. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RxSight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RxSight's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into RxSight's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RxSight analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. It offers intraocular lens technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The Company operates and manages its business in one reportable segment, the research and development, manufacture and sale of light adjustable lenses and related capital equipment.

RxSight: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RxSight's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.75% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RxSight's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RxSight's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RxSight's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: RxSight's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RXST

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight Aug 2021 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2021 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RXST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.