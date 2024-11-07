News & Insights

Stocks
RXST

RxSight sees FY24 revenue $139M-$140M, consensus $139.64M

November 07, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gross margin in the range of 70% to 71%, up from previous guidance range of 68% to 70%; and Operating expenses at the low end of its previously provided guidance range of $135.0 to $136.0 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, now also expected at the lower end of the previous guidance range of $29.0 to $30.0 million.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RXST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.