RxSight (RXST) Price Target Increased by 16.24% to 27.74

The average one-year price target for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) has been revised to 27.74 / share. This is an increase of 16.24% from the prior estimate of 23.87 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.63% from the latest reported closing price of 27.92 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 19.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.06%, an increase of 173.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.21% to 18,959K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,647K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company.
ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company.
Orbimed Advisors holds 1,203K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Next Century Growth Investors holds 877K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 63.21% over the last quarter.
