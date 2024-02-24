RxSight (RXST) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 50.49

The average one-year price target for RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) has been revised to 50.49 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of 45.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.68% from the latest reported closing price of 54.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 20.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.59% to 34,049K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,404K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,396K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,977K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 66.31% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,490K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 19.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 958K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 43.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 135.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.