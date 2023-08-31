RxSight (RXST) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 34.48

The average one-year price target for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) has been revised to 34.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of 30.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from the latest reported closing price of 29.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 39.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.11%, an increase of 104.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.36% to 25,234K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,078K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,431K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 76.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 353.35% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,312K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 25.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 38.05% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,233K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 44.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 168.02% over the last quarter.

