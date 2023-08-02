RxSight (RXST) Price Target Increased by 11.03% to 30.80

The average one-year price target for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) has been revised to 30.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 27.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.69% from the latest reported closing price of 33.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 24.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.08%, an increase of 166.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.12% to 19,439K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,647K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,203K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 877K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 63.21% over the last quarter.

