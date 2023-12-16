RxSight (RXST) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 36.28

The average one-year price target for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) has been revised to 36.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 32.81 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.63% from the latest reported closing price of 39.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 18.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.17%, an increase of 54.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.83% to 30,239K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,438K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,628K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 19.91% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,490K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,161K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 6.70% over the last quarter.

