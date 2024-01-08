RxSight Q4 Prelim Revenue Surges; Expects 2024 Revenue To Improve Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - RxSight, Inc. (RXST), ophthalmic medical devices provider, reported a surge in preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter.

For the fourth-quarter, RxSight expects to register revenue of around $28.6 million, representing a growth of approximately 78 percent from the same period last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to record revenue of $25.76 million, for the quarter.

A surge in fourth-quarter revenue is driven by the sale of 77 Light Delivery Devices or LDDs, expanding the installed base to 666 LDDs as of December 31, 2023, and the sale of 18,071 Light Adjustable Lenses or LALs.

For the full year, RXST projects to register revenue of approximately $89.1 million, up 82 percent from last year. This is supported by the sale of 266 LDDs and 54,873 LALs.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenue of $86.34 million, for the year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, RxSight anticipates revenue of $128 million to $135 million, up around 44 percent to 52 percent from last year. Analysts, on average, expect RxSight to report revenue of $121.46 million, for the year.

