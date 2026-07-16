RxSight Names Aziz Mottiwala As CEO And Ron Kurtz As CMO Amid Standalone 2026 Sales Outlook Cut

(RTTNews) - RxSight, Inc. (RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company, announced a planned leadership transition and named Aziz Mottiwala President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 20, 2026, succeeding Ron Kurtz, who will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Aziz Mottiwala brings deep commercial leadership experience across eye care, with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing commercial organisations. He recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and previously held the same role at Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Before that, he spent more than a decade at Allergan and held senior leadership positions across the company's eye care franchise and broader commercial organisation.

"We are excited to welcome Aziz to RxSight and believe his deep commercial and operational experience in eye care makes him exceptionally well suited to lead the Company into its next chapter of value creation," said Andy Corley, Chairman of the RxSight board of directors.

Company Profile and Recent Financial Performance

RxSight develops light-adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery. It offers the RxSight system, which enables doctors to customise and enhance visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

The company's RxSight system includes RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), an intraocular lens made of photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet light and the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD), an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company said, on a preliminary basis, revenue is expected to be in the range of $32 to $34 million, including approximately $5 million to $7 million from the recent Alcon collaboration, compared to $33.6 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2026, RxSight expects revenue in the range of $140 to $160 million, including RxSight sales and revenue recognised from the recent RxSight Alcon Strategic collaboration. Meanwhile, excluding Alcon-based revenue, the company expects full-year 2026 sales of $110 to $120 million, below previous guidance of $120 to $135 million.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalled approximately $209 million.

RXST has traded between $4.48 and $13.22 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $5.25, up 6.71%.

RXST is currently up 0.76% at $5.29.

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