RxSight initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy initiated coverage of RxSight (RXST) with a Buy rating and $52 price target The company’s Light Adjustable Lens competes in the $4B-plus U.S. cataract surgery market, and specifically within the $2B-$2.5B premium cash pay segment of the market, which is growing even faster, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees RxSight as well positioned to sustain its recent strong double digit growth rate, with its model projecting 20%-plus sales growth through 2028 and 18% in 2029.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RXST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.