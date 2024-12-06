News & Insights

RxSight initiated with a Buy at UBS

December 06, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy initiated coverage of RxSight (RXST) with a Buy rating and $52 price target The company’s Light Adjustable Lens competes in the $4B-plus U.S. cataract surgery market, and specifically within the $2B-$2.5B premium cash pay segment of the market, which is growing even faster, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees RxSight as well positioned to sustain its recent strong double digit growth rate, with its model projecting 20%-plus sales growth through 2028 and 18% in 2029.

