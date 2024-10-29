RxSight initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of RxSight (RXST) with a Buy rating and $72 price target The company makes the first and only post surgery adjustable intraocular lens to resolve cataracts, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says RxSight’s “differentiated and best in class” technology enables premium intraocular lens total addressable market expansion, and market share taking. It expects RxSight to turn EBITDA positive by the second half of 2026.

