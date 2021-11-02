RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$5.5m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RxSight

The President Ronald Kurtz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.74. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months RxSight insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

RxSight Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at RxSight. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$5.5m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of RxSight

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RxSight insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The RxSight Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in RxSight shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for RxSight you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

