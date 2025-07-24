RxSight, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

RxSight, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a management conference call.

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company focused on providing customized vision solutions post-cataract surgery, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after the market closes. The company's management will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results, and participants can join by dialing the provided numbers or through a live broadcast on the company's investor relations website. RxSight's innovative Light Adjustable Lens system is the first and only intraocular lens technology that can be adjusted after surgery, allowing for personalized vision correction. Additional company information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

RxSight is set to report its financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors about its performance.

The company is showcasing its innovative technology with the RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, emphasizing its unique position in the cataract surgery market.

The upcoming conference call offers stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights directly from management, fostering trust and communication.

Potential Negatives

Absence of specific financial forecasts could indicate uncertainty about the company's performance in the upcoming quarter.



The need for a conference call to discuss financial results may suggest that the company anticipates challenges that need clarification for investors.



Delayed financial reporting could raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and transparency.

FAQ

When will RxSight report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

RxSight will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

What time is the RxSight conference call scheduled?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the RxSight conference call?

To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter conference code: 633359.

Will the conference call be available for later listening?

Yes, an archived recording of the call will be available shortly after its completion on the investor relations website.

What products does RxSight offer for cataract surgery?

RxSight offers the Light Adjustable Lens system, which allows customization of vision after cataract surgery.

$RXST Insider Trading Activity

$RXST insiders have traded $RXST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMARA FOUNTAIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $180,001

$RXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RXST stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RXST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/04/2025

$RXST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXST recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RXST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Young Li from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $22.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Craig Bijou from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Tom Stephan from Stifel set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(NASDAQ: RXST)



– RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, will report financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, and enter the conference code: 633359. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at





https://investors.rxsight.com/





. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.







About RxSight, Inc.







RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at



www.rxsight.com



.







Company Contact:







Shelley B. Thunen





Chief Financial Officer







sthunen@rxsight.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Oliver Moravcevic





VP, Investor Relations







omoravcevic@rxsight.com





