RxSight, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Full Release



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, and enter the conference code: 7159871. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at





https://investors.rxsight.com/





. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.







About RxSight, Inc.







RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at



www.rxsight.com



.







Company Contact:







Shelley B. Thunen





Chief Financial Officer







sthunen@rxsight.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Oliver Moravcevic





VP, Investor Relations







omoravcevic@rxsight.com





