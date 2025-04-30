RxSight, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2025

RxSight, Inc. will present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

RxSight, Inc., a company focused on innovative ophthalmic medical devices, announced its participation in the Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, where its management will present on May 14, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. PT. The presentation will be available via a live and archived webcast for interested viewers. RxSight is known for its Light Adjustable Lens system, which is the only intraocular lens technology that can be adjusted post-surgery, allowing for personalized vision solutions for cataract surgery patients. Further information about the company and its products is available on their website.

RxSight is participating in the Bank of America Healthcare Conference, which can enhance visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

The scheduled presentation indicates strong management engagement with investors and stakeholders, potentially increasing investor interest.

The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system is highlighted as a unique and innovative product in the ophthalmic market, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing cataract surgery outcomes.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(NASDAQ: RXST)



-- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas.





RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at:



https://investors.rxsight.com/



.







About RxSight, Inc.







RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight



®



Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens



®



(LAL



®



/LAL+



®



), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at



www.rxsight.com



.







Company Contact:







Shelley B. Thunen





Chief Financial Officer







sthunen@rxsight.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Oliver Moravcevic





VP, Investor Relations







omoravcevic@rxsight.com





